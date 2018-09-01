Put an end to the tax-season grind

Every year during tax season, we found ourselves scrambling to download our invoices from Uber. On the current Uber website, you have to click on each individual ride and manually download, rename and organize your invoices one by one. For those of us who use Uber for business travel and need proper invoices for taxes or reimbursement, this can add up to A LOT of invoices. We created Uber Run to make this task more efficient by automating the process.