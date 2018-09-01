Download your Uber invoices automatically

Put an end to the tax-season grind

Every year during tax season, we found ourselves scrambling to download our invoices from Uber. On the current Uber website, you have to click on each individual ride and manually download, rename and organize your invoices one by one. For those of us who use Uber for business travel and need proper invoices for taxes or reimbursement, this can add up to A LOT of invoices. We created Uber Run to make this task more efficient by automating the process.

It’s a FREE open-source desktop app, and we’re sharing it with anyone who could benefit from this time-saving tool.


Uber Run is ideal for:

Automation to the rescue!

Uber Run will automatically download your Uber invoices for you in neat and tidy folders.


Features

  • Categorization by user account
  • Folders organized by year and month
  • Custom file naming: e.g. Jan-30-2018-9am.pdf
  • Filter invoices by year, previous month or quarter
Get Started


Uber Run requires Chromium to operate. Please download Chromium and extract the folder on your desktop before using Uber Run.

Get Chromium
Get Uber Run
Follow Readme File

Why do I need invoices?

Whether you work for yourself or get reimbursed by your employer for travel, you’ll likely need proper tax invoices for accounting purposes. Having to download your Uber invoices one by one is a daunting task, and if you have a business profile, you still have to download them one month at a time. Uber’s monthly business travel report is great for keeping track of your trips, but these reports are not actual invoices.


The Fine Print: Uber Run does not store your login credentials, personal information or any other data. This application operates without a database and it is solely automating on the Chromium browser. Simply put, using Uber Run is no different security-wise than if you were to log into your Uber account manually through your regular browser. By using Uber Run, you’re essentially telling the browser to do this for you automatically. Please note Uber Run is NOT affiliated with Uber Technologies Inc. Read important product requirements, limitations and other notices on GitHub before using Uber Run.

Thanks for stopping by, we hope you enjoy our product!


