Every year during tax season, we found ourselves scrambling to download our invoices from Uber. On the current Uber website, you have to click on each individual ride and manually download, rename and organize your invoices one by one. For those of us who use Uber for business travel and need proper invoices for taxes or reimbursement, this can add up to A LOT of invoices. We created Uber Run to make this task more efficient by automating the process.
Uber Run is ideal for:
Business owners
on the go
Self-employed or freelancers
Employees who get reimbursed for travel
Uber Run will automatically download your Uber invoices for you in neat and tidy folders.
Features
Uber Run requires Chromium to operate. Please download Chromium and extract the folder on your desktop before using Uber Run.
Uber Run requires Chromium to operate. Please download Chromium and extract the folder on your desktop before using Uber Run.
Uber Run is open-source and totally free. If you found our app useful, why not buy us a coffee or two? Your support will help us maintain the app and build new features.
Whether you work for yourself or get reimbursed by your employer for travel, you’ll likely need proper tax invoices for accounting purposes. Having to download your Uber invoices one by one is a daunting task, and if you have a business profile, you still have to download them one month at a time. Uber’s monthly business travel report is great for keeping track of your trips, but these reports are not actual invoices.